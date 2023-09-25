Truth and reconciliation event in Abbotsford – Stetís Ímexstowx Gathering – Walk Beside Us – September 30

Abbotsford – Stetís ímexstowx (Stah tee-ss ee-mehx-sst-owwhx) – This meaningful phrase translates to “walk beside us” in the Halq’eméylem language.



On Sauturday September 30 as part of Truth and Reconciliation, you are asked to join in embracing the beauty of language and culture at Civic Plaza/Thunderbird Square from 10 AM to 2PM.

From their Facebook event page: Our local civic organizations have united around Thunderbird Square with a common goal – to create a space for learning and understanding. We’re walking together to share learning opportunities for the public about Truth and Reconciliation, as well as the history of Residential Schools. Join us on this journey as we come together to build a deeper awareness of our roles in the path to Reconciliation.