Time Running Out For Unclaimed $1M Lotto 649 Ticket Winner

Vancouver — There are only three days left to claim a winning $1-million Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Maple Ridge that is set to expire after midnight, this Thursday, September 28, 2023.

BCLC is encouraging players who purchased a ticket for the September 28, 2022 draw in Maple Ridge to check their tickets for the winning Gold Ball draw number: 12299795-01.

Where were you last September? Be sure to check your bags, suitcases and junk drawers or anywhere else you may have tucked away a Lotto 6/49 ticket.

Players can check their tickets at any BCLC lottery retailer in B.C., anytime online or on the BCLC Lotto! App here.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winner’s name, will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim the prize.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $83 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST). The Gold Ball Draw is a guaranteed prize draw where players will win either the Guaranteed Prize of $1 million, or the growing Gold Ball Jackpot that starts at $10 million. The Classic Jackpot offers a prize that is always $5 million. Players can purchase tickets at any lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com. Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS and Android devices.

BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians. Remember, play for fun, not to make money. For more information, visit GameSense.com.