Harrison Pumpkin Festival Kicks Off September 29

Harrison – Celebrate the arrival of fall at Onos Farms where you can harvest your own pumpkins at the Harrison Pumpkin Festival— home of the “all-you-can-carry” pumpkin patch!



They’re that same family that has produced beloved local flower fests in the Fraser Valley for the past 17 years, now operating under the umbrella of “Onos Farms”! Their second festival of the year, the Harrison Sunflower Festival, will be wrapping up on September 17. Now comes new fall crops on the farm: pumpkins and other fall bounty.



You’ll find an amazing 22 different types of pumpkins, including varieties in stunning shades of white, sage green, yellow and even bi-coloured ones. Adding texture to your colourful fall photos and carving activities are not just traditional smooth pumpkins, but dramatically ribbed and ridged ones. From cute half-pounders to classic carvers from 10 to 100 pounds, you’ll want to fill your trunk with many decorative options. Currently, there are several picture-perfect giant pumpkins (200 pounds or more) on-site that are growing larger every day.



In addition, the farm has glorious flower displays of dahlias, zinnias and cosmos that should be in luxuriant bloom all season (weather permitting). The Farm Shop will be full of cut flowers, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, plus tulip and daffodil bulbs (while supplies last). A food truck will be on-site each day of the festival to feed your pumpkin-picking crew.



Because the pumpkins are first-come, first-served, the rules have been “gamified” in fun and memorable ways. Prizes will include something to look forward to: coveted day passes to the Harrison Tulip Festival in spring 2024.

The Harrison Pumpkin Festival opens on September 29, and runs Thursdays – Sundays through October 29, or while supplies last.



Thursday and Friday: 11am-5pm

Saturday and Sunday: 10am-5pm

Monday, Oct 9 (Thanksgiving): 10am-3pm



*Tickets are not yet available online. Please stay tuned to our website for updates!



Harrison Pumpkin Festival by Onos Farms

5039 Lougheed Highway

Agassiz, BC



The Harrison Pumpkin Festival acknowledges and is honoured to be located on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Cheam, Sts’ailes, Sq’éwlets and Seabird Island Peoples.



