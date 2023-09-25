Skip to content

Chilliwack Hospice Disco Gala Raised Over $103K

Home
Community
Chilliwack Hospice Disco Gala Raised Over $103K

Chilliwack (Desmond Devnich) – On Saturday, September 23, Chilliwack Hospice Society supporters put on their dancing shoes and bell-bottoms for a night of fundraising under the gleaming light of a disco ball at The’í:tselíya – S.A.Y. Health & Community Centre. The evening featured a gourmet dinner by Restaurant62, silent and live auctions, and dancing to many disco-era hit songs from disc jockey Adam Kruger. 

In total, $103,000 was raised to help fund the grief and palliative care support the Society provides the community free of charge. Event organizers would like to thank all those who attended or supported the annual gala through sponsorship, donations, and ticket sales for contributing to its success.

2023 Hospice Disco/ Vickie Legere

Share This:

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts