2023 Truth and Reconciliation Ceremony at Chilliwack Middle School (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Monday (September 25) at Chilliwack Middle School was a ceremony in respect to Truth and Reconciliation. Drummer and dance ceremonies were presented to students of both Chilliwack Middle and Chilliwack Secondary School.

A number of speakers were highlighted including Sto:lo Chief David Jimmie, who just days before, was part of the presentation confirming 158 residential school deaths in the Fraser Valley.

Also speaking was Shannon Olynyk of the Chilliwack Metis Association.

One of the touchstones of the one hour presentation was the similarities to how indigenous students were treated in the past and it was no different as bullying in school, but on a larger level. The main organizer from CMS Chilliwack Middle School is Pedro Zullo.

2023 TRC Ceremony at CMS/FVN

2023 TRC Ceremony at CMS Chief David Jimmie/FVN

2023 TRC Ceremony at CMS Shannon Olynyk/FVN