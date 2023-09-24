While Fall and the Rains are Here – Burning Ban Remains in Effect Until Hallowe’en

Fraser Valley – While we are not officially into autumn and the rains have started, a friendly reminder that the fire ban is still in effect in Mission! This restriction will be in place until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, or until the order is rescinded.



Fire bans often move into the fall depending on local fire hazards, weather conditions, and the type/level of fire activity occurring. Fire bans may also be implemented in anticipation of an increase in lightning-caused fires or during critical fire situations, when the BC Wildfire Service cannot afford to risk having human-caused fires divert resources from naturally-caused ones.



In these situations, fires present an unacceptable risk. This detracts from detection and response capabilities by increasing the number of false-alarm smoke chases, wildfire phone reports and nuisance fires.



To report a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to: http://www.bcwildfire.ca.

2023 Burning Ban Sept Update/Mission Fire