BUSINESS STORY – Chilliwack’s Unique Thrifting – Merging the Two Locations for Better Service

Chilliwack – Chilliwack’s Unique Thrifting has two locations on Wellington Avenue downtown. The owners are in the process of merging the two stories which are a block apart.

Owner Joyce Tetreau said it simply makes not only business sense, but customer convenience as well. One location had the home decor and the other was clothing. Everything will be in one location by the end of October in the home decor location. Customes always had to be rerouted when they were looking for something specific. This is simply one stop shopping.

There was a social media misunderstanding of what was going on. Unique Thrifting (formally A Bridge to Better Living) Is a local independent business that has survived COVID and the current economic climate.

Unique Thrifting is across from the Chilliwack Bowl Lanes on Wellington, just off Five Corners.

Unique Thrifting – Furniture and Collectibles · 45921 Wellington Ave Chilliwack

