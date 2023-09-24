BC Rivers Day Clean Up on Chilliwack Lake Road – Sunday September 24

Chilliwack River Valley – In celebration of BC Rivers Day, Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society will host their annual river cleanup on Sunday September 24. Registration will be held at Thompson Regional Park (48600 Chilliwack Lake Rd).

Most of the garbage is getting further and further up the Chilliwack River Valley and is found in more remote locations. What this means is organizers need more experienced volunteers who have the physical ability and resources (vehicles) to access these areas.

The Adopt-A-River groups on the more accessible spots along the Vedder River will be tackling any garbage in this area on BC Rivers Day.

Pre-register by emailing info@cleanrivers.ca and include your full name and the names of the people in your group as well as your phone number and emergency contact and phone number.

Every pre-registered volunteer will receive a raffle ticket at check-in from 8:30-9:30am for a special raffle prize.

Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society will provide the gloves, garbage, and recycling bags and you provide the ‘boots on the ground’. Please bring your coffee mug as there will have coffee and orgaizers will not be supplying single-use cups.

This event goes rain or shine.