UFV Sports Friday – Both Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams Can’t Close Out Summer with a Win

Fraser Valley – Women’s Soccer

The UFV Cascades women’s soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday at Exhibition Field in Chilliwack.



The loss drops the Cascades record to 4-2-2 on the season after playing their first seven matches on the road. Meanwhile, the Huskies improve to 5-2 so far this year.



Despite the Cascades controlling the bulk of the play in the early parts of the first half, it was the Huskies that would strike first. After Cascades’ keeper Kareena Sahota turned a shot from Cheyenne Lehman away over the end line, the ensuing corner kick from Jade Houmphanh found its way directly into the net to give the visitors a lead in the 25th minute.



The Huskies would double their lead just before halftime, as a shot from Alyssa D’Agnone forced a rebound in the box and Lehman pounced to bury it.



D’Agnone got on the end of a Houmphanh free kick in the 49th minute, powering a volley into the goal to seal it for Saskatchewan.



The Cascades poured the pressure on late, pushing defender Alanna Sydenham forward to try to get on the board. Despite the added numbers upfront, UFV would run out of time and the game ended 3-0.

Men’s Soccer

Jeevan Dhaliwal scored his first of the season for the Cascades, but a pair of second half strikes from the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns gave them all three points at Exhibition Field on Friday night.



The Cascades see their record fall to 1-6 this season, while the Pronghorns improve to 3-2-3 so far.



UFV struck first, as Kian Proctor drove up the right wing before playing a cross in behind the Pronghorn’s defence. Dhaliwal made a decisive run to meet the ball before placing his first touch into the left corner of the net to make it 1-0.