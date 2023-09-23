Skip to content

Mission Fire Working at a Site off First Avenue and Stave Lake Street

Mission – On Saturday morning (September 23), Mission Fire posted to social media that they are at a fire on First Avenue and Stave Lake Street.

Please avoid the area.

No injuries reported, so far.

