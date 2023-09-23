Mission Fire Working at a Site off First Avenue and Stave Lake Street

Mission – On Saturday morning (September 23), Mission Fire posted to social media that they are at a fire on First Avenue and Stave Lake Street.
Please avoid the area.
No injuries reported, so far.
Mission – On Saturday morning (September 23), Mission Fire posted to social media that they are at a fire on First Avenue and Stave Lake Street.
Please avoid the area.
No injuries reported, so far.
Langley – RCMP in Langley are hoping the public can help locate missing 22-year-old man, Jarid Ward. RCMP are concerned for his well-being. He is
Fraser Valley – Women’s Soccer The UFV Cascades women’s soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday at Exhibition
Fraser Valley – To celebrate BC Culture Days from September 22 until October 16, hundreds of free activities and events are scheduled throughout British Columbia.
Cultus Lake – SEPTEMBER 22 UPDATE – Be advised that the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) construction of a new sanitary line has been