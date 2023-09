Langley – RCMP in Langley are hoping the public can help locate missing 22-year-old man, Jarid Ward. RCMP are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as:

Indigenous

5’11 tall

163 lbs

Black eyes

Black hair

Anyone with information on Jarid Ward’s whereabouts are asked to call the Langley RCMP, (604) 532-3200, or their local Police.