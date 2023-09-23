Chilliwack’s Duane Watson Band Makes It to Second Ballot for BCCMA Awards

Langley/Chilliwack – Kudos to Chilliwack’s Duane Watson Band. The BC Country Music Association (BCCMA) second ballot nominees were released this week for their annual awards.

The Duane Watson Band is up for Roots Artist or Act of the Year.

From the BCCMA: The awards structure has changed this year to a two-tiered system for Artists/Acts who have reached the national level in their career. The criteria is described in the Awards Rules and Eligibility section of the website.

Watson posted to Facebook: I just found out from my brother of the road @Chris Andres that DWB has been nominated Roots Band for the year .That’s pretty cool Thanks BCCMA.Willy B Sober.Russell Engelland.Ronald Johnson.I’m proud of my band brothers.They worked their assess off I’m honoured to have them as my family.Thanks for everything you guys have done for DWB much respect for you my brothers.

The awards are November 14.