2023 BC Culture Days September 22 until October 16

Fraser Valley – To celebrate BC Culture Days from September 22 until October 16, hundreds of free activities and events are scheduled throughout British Columbia.

“BC Culture Days is an incredible opportunity for everyone to showcase, learn and experience life enriched by arts and culture,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We are proud to proclaim BC Culture Days and to support communities with free events that celebrate our diverse culture together.”

Check with local arts social media for what is happening in your community.

The opening ceremony for BC Culture Days 2023 was held in Quesnel Saturday, Sept. 23, and organized by the Quesnel and District Community Arts Council. The full-day event featured art activities and entertainment and served as the official launch for the three-week celebration of arts, culture and heritage through interactive events across the province. BC Culture Days is a network of more than 450 events, presentations, interactive activities and workshops that highlight B.C.’s cultural landscape.

BC Culture Days is delivered by the Society to Bridge Arts and Community, a sibling organization of the BC Alliance for Arts and Culture, and is supported by a $70,000 grant from the Province. The society works alongside a provincial volunteer task force and steering committee, as well as numerous community, arts and cultural organizations and municipalities to provide free arts and cultural activities in communities throughout the province.

In addition to community celebrations, emerging artists are appointed each year as BC Culture Days ambassadors. This year, 10 artists are given the opportunity to participate in a mentorship program to develop their artistic practices, and plan public activities across the province with a focus on the theme of AIR (access, inclusion and resilience).

Nazanin Shoja, program director, BC Culture Days – “Government’s support for BC Culture Days helps us create safe, accessible and inclusive spaces for the public to enjoy a variety of fun, creative events for all ages. The AIR Ambassador Series invites the public to take part in music, visual arts, dance and puppetry workshops, as well as interactive exhibitions and a collaborative yarn mural project open to all abilities and levels of experience.”

David Pensato, chair, Culture Days national board of directors – “On behalf of the Culture Days national board of directors, I offer my congratulations and thanks to the community of Quesnel for hosting the successful launch of BC Culture Days 2023. As Culture Days unfolds across B.C. and nationwide over the next three weeks, we encourage people to engage with the free arts and culture events on offer. Together, we can celebrate our country’s diversity and creative spirit, and highlight the central role that artists, creators and cultural organizations play in each of our communities.”