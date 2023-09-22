UBCM Honours Former Harrison Mayor Facio

Vancouver/Harrison – On Thursday evening (September 21) at the annual UBCM Union of BC Municipalities conference, Harrison mayor Leo Facio was bestowed a major honour.

From Harrison Councilor Michie Vidal to FVN:

Attended the UBCM banquet this evening. Please join me in congratulating Councillor Facio in receiving his long term service award in recognition of his commitment to our Village. Truly an honor from UBCM. Well done Leo and thank you for your dedication to our community!

Facio and Vidal did bring up serious business at UBCM, ensuring Provincial politicians understood the Village concerns about emergency routes out of the Village in the event of an emergency. This year’s wildfire season has been a major topic.

