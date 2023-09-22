Supports Available Should You Be Traumatized by the Sto:lo Report

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon has reached out to media outlets with information.

If you are having difficulty processing the Sto:lo report on the 158 deaths of children in three Fraser Valley residential schools, there is emotional and health care aid available:

Indian Residential School Survivors Society 1-800-721-0066 (toll-free)

National Indian Residential School Crisis Line 1-866-925-4419 (toll-free)

Kuu-Us Crisis Line Society 250-723-4050 (Adults/Elders line) / 250-723-2040 (Youth line) / 1-800-588-8717 (toll-free)

Hope for Wellness Help Line 1-855-242-3310 (toll-free) or hopeforwellness.ca (confidential chat) Métis Crisis Line 1-833-MétisBC (1-833-638-4722)