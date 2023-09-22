2023 Canadian Walk for Veterans (Fraser Valley) Saturday September 23

Fraser Valley – The annual Canadian Walk for Veterans (Fraser Valley) takes place again at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford, on Saturday, September 23.

The theme for this year’s Canadian Walk for Veterans, Heroes of the Homefront, recognizes the contributions made by military families who play a critical role in enhancing the well-being of military personnel and veterans, particularly those with service-related health conditions.

The Canadian Walk for Veterans is held annually across Canada and invites communities to walk shoulder-to-shoulder in recognition and celebration of our serving military and veterans.



“Our primary goal is to provide Canadians the opportunity to learn about the challenges faced by those who serve our country, to celebrate their contributions, and express gratitude for the sacrifices they make on our behalf.” -Marc Burchell, Founder & National Organizer, Canadian Walk for Veterans



“Military families face their own challenges, from worrying about the dangers faced by their loved ones and caring for members and veterans with service-related health conditions to geographic moves and transitioning out of military life.” -Marc Burchell, Founder & National Organizer, Canadian Walk for Veterans



“When the military member serves, their families serve and sacrifice along with them. The 2023 Canadian Walk for Veterans pays tribute to the “Heroes of the Homefront”.”-Christian Lane, Board Director & Fraser Valley Team Lead, Canadian Walk for Veterans



Registered participants receive the 2023 Canadian Walk for Veterans commemorative challenge coin produced by veteran owned Sharkz Coins. The front of the coin depicts the iconic Second World War image, “Wait for me Daddy”, and on the back of the coin is this year’s theme “Heroes of the Homefront”.



“While our primary goal is to foster awareness and celebrate our veterans, the walk is also an opportunity to help organizations, like the Mainland BC Military Family Resource Centre, provide support to veterans and their families.” -Christian Lane, Board Director & Fraser Valley Team Lead, Canadian Walk for Veterans

Net proceeds from the Fraser Valley Canadian Walk for Veterans will go to the Mainland BC Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC). MFRCs are the heart of their military communities and work to build strong, resilient individuals and families.