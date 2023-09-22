Lions, Swans, Elephants and Two Pianists? Oh my! The Bergmann Duo Return to The Centre – October 14

Chilliwack – A plethora of animals, feathered and furried alike, come to life through music in the Bergmann Duo’s performance of Carnival of the Animal. On October 14, the classical favourite that has entertained audiences young and old for over a hundred years will take over the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre and sweep you up into a concert full of unparalleled energy!

“We’re celebrating the fall season with a performance of Saint-Saens ever popular Carnival of the Animals, which remains one of the all time classical favourites of audiences young and old,” says Elizabeth Bergmann, who is once again thrilled to be returning to The Centre.

“I love the uniqueness of each concert experience – you never know what will happen exactly. We are communicating with an audience and bringing joy, excitement and inspiration through music,” Elizabeth explains about the concert series.

With complimentary coffee, tea and refreshments, the show is always a uniquely special experience that anyone can enjoy. So gather your loved ones and friends, and join us for an afternoon filled with swans, elephants, tortoise, cuckoos, lions and kangaroos. Carnival is a musical experience like no other!

Carnival of the Animals is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 14, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $32, with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (15% off for Joy Years, 15% off for Explore the Arts Red, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, and $15 tickets for U29, and $10 for Bandits), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Carnival of the Animals is generously sponsored by: Clearly Local Media, The Book Man, The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, The BC Touring Council, The City of Chilliwack, The Province of British Columbia, and The Department of Canadian Heritage.