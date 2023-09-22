FVRD Deactivates the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) is deactivating the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) as we move into the Recovery phase for the Kookipi Creek Wildfire.

The FVRD Emergency Management Department will continue to work with the Emergency Support Services Program (ESS), Emergency Management BC (EMBC), and the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) in monitoring the Kookipi Creek Wildfire. The fire behaviour has been reduced in all areas of the Kookipi Creek fire following recent rain, lower temperatures, and higher relative humidity. A fall-like, wet pattern is predicted to start early next week when more significant rainfall is expected in all areas of the Coastal Fire Centre.

BC Wildfire Service is the agency responsible for wildfires throughout FVRD. With the EOC deactivating, the public information phone line is no longer available for calls or messages. If you have questions or are looking for support regarding the Kookipi Creek Wildfire, all emergency calls should dial 9-1-1; for non-emergency related inquiries, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the FVRD Emergency Management Department at 604-702-5072 or by email at eoc.recovery@fvrd.ca. Please direct any questions regarding BCWS to BCWS.COFCInformationOfficer@gov.bc.ca or by phone at 250-951-4209.

The FVRD encourages residents to sign up for public emergency notifications with Alertable. Visit fvrd.ca/alerts to sign up to receive telephone, email, text, and smart speaker notifications and download the mobile app.