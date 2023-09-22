First Weekend of Fall Plus Significant Rain = High Streamflow Advisory

Fraser Valley – The River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for Vancouver Island and the South Coast including Metro Vancouver alongwith the Fraser Valley.

The public is advised to stay clear of these fast-flowing rivers & potentially unstable riverbanks.

A strong storm system is approaching the coast and expected to arrive Sunday night. The storm will have the potential to produce moderate to heavy precipitation across Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Lower Mainland, and the Lower Fraser Valley from Sunday night into the middle of next week. The heaviest precipitation is expected to occur Monday and Tuesday. Cumulative rainfall amounts over the Sunday to Tuesday period could reach 150 mm or more on western portions of Vancouver Island and in the mountains, and in the 20 to 60+ mm range in other areas. There is uncertainty in the exact locations and amounts of the heaviest rainfall.

The upcoming storm will mark a significant shift in streamflow runoff conditions which have been dominated by low flow drought conditions through the summer. Rivers are expected to rise rapidly in response to rainfall starting late Sunday into Monday, with peak flows occurring Monday through Wednesday, depending on rainfall timing and watershed size and response. Current river levels are extremely low in most areas; conditions are expected to be dynamic

with periods of rapid river rises. Being near these riverbanks, creeks and fast-flowing bodies of water is dangerous:

Stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks

Avoid recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high

streamflow rivers or streams

More info: https://ow.ly/bOv950POMHv #BCFlood #yvr