Delay in Opening Supportive Housing and Shelter on Trethewey Avenue in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – In December of 2022, the City of Chilliwack, Fraser Health, in partnership with BC Housing and the Phoenix Drug and Alcohol Recovery and Education Centre announced a supportive housing a shelter project.

The complex-care housing spaces will be at 45857 Trethewey Avenue, and the previously announced four-storey building will have 49 units of supportive housing, with 22 spaces designated for complex-care housing. Additionally, 42 shelter beds will be available for people in the community.

At the time, construction for the multi-use housing project was expected to be complete in fall 2023.

Tim Chamerblin with BC Housing told FVN that there have been delays and construction should be complete in 2024.

The new supportive housing and shelter at 45857 Trethewey Ave. in Chilliwack is expected to open spring 2024. The project will provide 49 supportive homes and 42 permanent shelter spaces for people at risk of and experiencing homelessness. The 49 supportive homes include up to 22 Complex Care Housing spaces for vulnerable people who need a level of support that goes beyond the current housing model. Construction was initially expected to complete this past summer but it experienced a delay due to supply chain issues, including a delay of critical electrical components.

Phoenix Society will operate the building and provide housing residents and shelter guests with daily meals, life and employment skills training, health and wellness support services, and culturally appropriate supports for Indigenous residents. The Complex Care Housing services will be delivered by Fraser Health in partnership with the Phoenix Society.