OPINION from BC Conservatives on Parents Choice – Conservative Leader John Rustad

Vancouver – From BC Conservative Leader John Rustad:

First and foremost, children in British Columbia should never be told by any teacher or any government employee: “You don’t have to tell your mom and dad”.

Parents raise children — not government, and we have laws in British Columbia to protect children who are unsafe at home.

I’m making my stance on Education, Parents’ Choice, and SOGI123 crystal clear so British Columbians know exactly where I stand:

First, I will end SOGI123, and I will implement a zero-tolerance anti-bullying approach in our schools. Schools must be safe for all students, and the SOGI123 program is a failure; it has become a distraction and it is divisive.

Second, I stand with parents who are demanding honesty, transparency, and accountability from our public education system. Kids must be taught how to think — not what to think. We must allow parents and families to raise their own children how they see fit.

Third, I will fight for women’s rights. Women should have safe spaces in our schools, and we must have safe and fair competitive sports for women and girls. This is just common sense.

