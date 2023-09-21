Jasper’s 1st Ride – Chilliwack Student Prepares for 2024 Tour de Cure

Chilliwack – We got to know Jasper Oberst through Students Voice. The organization has been very vocal about the Student Pride community and back in February 2023, that group was very vocal about their support for a “glow up dance” at Chilliwack Secondary. That dance was to have a safe space for LGBTQ students to have fun and feel free from hate groups.

Jasper is now setting her sights on Tour de Cure 2024. Her dad, Wayne has been involved with this movement for quite some time. An affiliated group “Rock Out Cancer” has been raising funds and awareness for many years.

Jasper is now in basic training ( if you will) and fundraising in preparation for the August 2024 bike tour.

From her fundraising page:

In August of 2024, I will be embarking on the Tour de Cure, a two-day bike journey that will challenge my perseverance, strength, and will. It will be hard and it will be long, but it does not compare to the challenge of facing cancer.

My family and I have been participating in the Tour de Cure since 2010 when I was only three years old. Our Team, Rock Out Cancer, raises money by holding benefit parties such as our annual Halloween party and our rock show benefit party where our band, Rock Therapy, performs. Throughout these years I have been inspired by the people I have met and the strength I have experienced. I have been eager to participate in the ride since I was ten years old and now that I am finally old enough I am beyond thrilled I still get a chance.

Funds raised through the Tour de Cure will support life-saving research and enhancements to care at BC Cancer, bringing hope to cancer patients in British Columbia and making an impact around the world.

Please consider supporting me and my team by making a gift today. Your donation will help me achieve my fundraising goal AND motivate me in this challenge!

Thank you so much for your support!