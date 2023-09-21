Hope RCMP Searching for Missing Teen – 15 Year Old Emily Jones-Mitchell

Hope – Hope RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Emily Jones-Mitchell, 15, of Hope, BC. Emily Jones-Mitchell was last seen leaving her residence in Hope, BC on September 15, 2023 at 7:00PM.

Emily Jones-Mitchell is described as:

Caucasian female

Height: 168 cm (5’ 6)

Weight: 50 kgs (110 lbs)

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Unknown

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Emily Jones-Mitchell they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Emily’s well-being, says Sergeant Mike Sargent spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emily Jones-Mitchell is urged to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).