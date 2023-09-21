Chilliwack-Hope MP Strahl Launches Call for Local Photographs for Annual Calendar

Chilliwack – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope is launching a call for photographs taken by constituents for his 2024 Constituency Calendar.

In 2024, thirteen different photographs – one for the cover and one for each month – will be featured in MP Mark Strahl’s full-colour calendar, which will be delivered by mail to every household and business across the constituency.

“To celebrate the beauty of Chilliwack and Hope, I’m inviting all local photographers to share the photos you capture of our community” stated MP Strahl. “We will showcase your talent in my Constituency Calendar and on my social media pages.”

“This is an exciting opportunity to share what you love about living in Chilliwack—Hope, taken from your own perspective.”

“Whether you’re a professional photographer, or enjoy taking pictures just for fun, share your best photos of our community. I encourage you to get creative, as your photo subjects can include natural landscapes, wildlife, community events, sports, and more” concluded MP Strahl.

Those interested in this opportunity are asked to email their high-quality, full-colour digital landscape orientation photographs by e-mail to mark.strahl@parl.gc.ca including their first and last name and the locations the photos were taken. Each person may submit up to five photos for consideration.

The deadline to submit photographs is Monday, October 30.