BCFC Officially Cancels Rams vs Sun August 19 Game Due To Wildfires, Scheduling

Langley/Kelowna – On Thursday September 21, the British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) in collaboration with the seven member organizations, announced the cancellation the scheduled game between the Langley Rams and the Okanagan Sun that was unable to be played August 19th due to the fires and smoke in the interior of BC.

“Working with the Sun and Rams it became clear that this was the best option based on how the remainder of the schedule is laid out, and taking into account travel and safety of the players playing multiple games in a short period of time,” said BCFC President Tyler McLaren. “It is always unfortunate losing a game, but front and center has to be player safety, and with no wiggle room and with difficult travel around any potential solution, there just wasn’t a viable option,” continued McLaren.

“I want to thank all of our teams and entire Board of Directors for their understanding and cooperation in a tough situation,” McLaren added.

Any ties in the standings will still be broken in accordance with the BCFC Rules and Regs (rule 11.3)

This may have a bearing on the Valley Huskers depended on the season ending standings.