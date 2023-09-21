Ambi Subramaniam Brings the Carnatic Violin to the Chilliwack Centre October 11 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Hailed as the “New King of Indian Violin”, Ambi Subramaniam will be playing in Chilliwack for the first time on October 11. Presenting Indian classical Carnatic music, Ambi will be showcasing the most sophisticated melodic and rhythmic structures in the world alongside percussionists Rohan Krishnamurthy (mridangam) and Sowmiya Narayanan (ghatam).

“As a musician, I am so excited to have someone of Ambi’s calibre and talent coming to The Centre. He is both trained as a Western classical musician and an Indian classical musician,” explains The Centre’s Executive Director Jean-Louis Bleau. “He brings a talent that is rare in any musician.”

“Indian Classical music with its sometimes complex rules about rhythm and melody, where a performer at times performs a set composition and at other improvises on the rules surrounding the notes and rhythm is something I have marvelled and admired. I am blown away every time I experience Indian classical music,” continues Jean-Louis. “These performers have to know and understand upwards of seventy plus scales and know what notes are allowed and which are not, and this can change depending on if you are ascending a scale or descending a scale. It is a level of complexity beyond what we are accustomed to in western music. Further, the dexterity and virtuosity of the playing and the interchange between instruments is amazing to witness. You see the musicians exchanging melody and rhythm back and forth in a way that often sees bright smiles cross the faces of musicians as they weave through melody and rhythm in such a mesmerizing and unique way.”

Although structured, large parts of the music will be completely improvised, Ambi will take modes and ragas that are thousands of years old, and create new pieces and structures on stage.

“It is also exciting for us at The Centre to be able to bring diverse expressions of culture from around the world here to Chilliwack,” Says Jean-Louis. “We want to give voice to diversity so people see themselves and their culture reflected here at The Centre but more importantly to allow amazing performers from around the world to share their passion with us.”

This incredible event is paired with a Molson Coors’ taste testing before the show, where you can try samples of some of Molson Coors’ exclusive products. Don’t miss being a part of this fantastic evening of music and delightful beverages!

Ambi Subramaniam: An Ode to the Carnatic Violin is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39, with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (15% off for Joy Years, 15% off for Explore the Arts Red, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, and $15 tickets for U29), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Ambi Subramaniam: An Ode to the Carnatic Violin is generously sponsored by presenting sponsor: Molson Coors. Additional sponsors include: STAR 98.3, The Chilliwack Progress, Myriad Technologies, The British Columbia Arts Council, The BC Touring Council, The City of Chilliwack, The Province of British Columbia, and The Department of Canadian Heritage.