Shredding at Sevenoaks for Friends of Abbotsford Libraries – September 30

Abbosford – The annual Abbsoford Libraries shredding event will be Saturday September30 from 10am-1pm in the back parking lot (Lot G) of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

Monies raised help Abbosford Libraries keep the doors open and books on the shelves. Also, funds go to support special programs/needs of Abbotsford’s 3 libraries.

1st bag/box is $10 with additional bags/boxes at $5 each.

They accept cash, debit or credit cards. No need to remove staples, paper clips or spiral bindings.

This is a secure way to dispose of your personal and private documents.

