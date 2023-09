Chilliwack – Hidden Gems presents the 2nd Annual Spooky Fall Market, Saturday October 21 at Evergreen Hall.

There will be a great variety of vendors that you won’t want to miss plus keep an eye out for an announcement of who will be joining in this year.

Free Admission

Free Entry for Basket Draws

Swag Bags for the first 30 through the door

Free Face Painting from 11am to 2pm

Food Trucks on Site that will be announced closer to the date.

For more information – https://fb.me/e/8LUbeGAA1