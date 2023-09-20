Chiliwack Visual Artists Association Presents “Choreography of Trust – Opening September 30

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Visual Artists Association announce an exciting exhibition by a group of international artists in the O’Connor Group Art Gallery at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. The exhibition opens on Saturday, September 30th @ 1pm. The artists all will be present to introduce the artworks appropriately named a Choreography of Trust.

The Choreography of Trust exhibition is a gathering of drawings, video and sculpture created by a collective of women artists from Europe and Canada. The objects in the exhibition represent their individual and collective sensibilities of place. The artists have been gathering monthly (via zoom) to draw, meditate and connect since lock down in 2020. The artists made artwork during their self-directed artists residency in response to this place – the Fraser Valley. This residency was the first time the artists have been able to meet – in person.



The artists will talk about that experience during the opening reception where a silent auction of the artworks will be offered, and the artists will be on-site Oct 3rd for a casual meet and greet.



For more information contact the Chilliwack Visual Artists Association or refer to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre for the O’Connor Gallery hours.