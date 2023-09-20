83rd Anniversary Battle of Britain Memorial Service – 147 Airwolf Royal Canadian Air Cadets – Princess Armories – Sunday September 24

Chilliwack – The Royal Canadian Air Force Association 879 (Earl MacLeod) Wing and 147 Airwolf Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron invite the community to join them in an Air Force Day of Remembrance of a significant moment in history that changed the tide of World War II on September 15th, 1940.

Guests are invited to a reception following the memorial ceremony at Princess Armouries, 45707 Princess Avenue, Chilliwack.

Facebook information is here. For more information please email 147airwolfchair@gmail.com