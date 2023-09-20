Chilliwack – Some 450 to 500 protesters gathered at Five Corners Chilliwack to be part of the national 2023 Anti SOGI One Million March 4 Children Protest. Scattered among the Anti-SOGI protesters were a smattering of Pro-Pride counter protesters. For the most part, it was lud with plently of whistles and horn honking but everyone was well behaved.

There was a very strong police presence to ensure nothing got out of hand. Two threads of Anti-SOGI protest marches came from the Spadina parking area as well as Evergreen Hall.

Pro-Pride protesters were handing out coffee and ear plugs.

Former Chilliwack School Trustees Barry Neufeld and Dr. Daryl Ferguson were also in the crowd.

2023 Anti SOGI One Million March 4 Children Protest at Five Corners Chilliwack/FVN

2023 Anti SOGI One Million March 4 Children Protest at Five Corners Chilliwack/Dr Daryl Ferguson/FVN