Agassiz – The Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival is run by a non-profit association called the Agassiz Agricultural and Horticultural Association.

Each year an average of 10,000 people attend the Fall Fair and Corn Festival.

This year the Fall Fair will be held on Friday and Saturday, September 22 and 23. It will be the 119th fair and 75th corn festival. It is the year of the “Olden Days to Modern Ways”.

Website information is here.

Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival 2022 promo