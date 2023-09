Sardis – You are invited to join Wilma’s Transition Society to honour Truth and Reconciliation Day at Sardis Park – Saturday September 30.

The event is 11 AM to 3PM.

Wilma’s Transition Society is a non-profit organization dedicated solely to providing services, support & education to women and their children who are ​victims of the many facets ​of interpersonal violence.

Website information is here.