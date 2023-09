Hope – Hope RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a body was found near Two Mile Creek Bridge.

Hope RCMP say a man’s body was found in a dry creek bed on Sunday afternoon (September 17).

Police consider his death to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or, should a person wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).