2023 BC Hockey National Coaches Week Contest Winners Come from Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – Minor hockey coaches from Abbotsford and Chilliwack have been honoured by BC Hockey National Coaching Week.

From Abbotsford Female Hockey Association – Adam Hill

“Throughout my daughters first year of hockey ever, Adam showed so much patience, care and attention to my daughter who had many ups and downs from beginning to end of season.

The passion behind his every thought, speech, game plan and practice made this season so much easier to all the parents on the team.

“The biggest support and inspiration I felt was at our wind-up get together, when we had written 15 individualized letters to each of the girls and really gave his heart and soul to these kids. Many of which were first year players. He gave these girls hope, drive and something to strive for every single day.

“Thank you, Adam, for all you did, do and I’m sure will continue to do within the organization.” – Caila Reid, Abbotsford Female Minor Hockey Association.

From Chilliwack Minor Hockey – Kelsey Firkus.

Kelsey puts in the work with her athletes and goes above and beyond to ensure that they are performing their best. This comes from her on ice training with them and providing them with the tools and guidance required to get them excelling to their full potential. Her ability to adapt a drill or break a drill down on the fly to hone in on a specific component of training is very impressive.

“Kelsey is a beacon of positivity and encouragement on the ice and you can tell that she devotes a lot of her time to training athletes. Every athlete she encounters leaves the ice with improvement. Outside of that she puts a lot of work into developing her own coaching abilities and talents. It is very refreshing to see another strong female coach emerging in a historically male dominant role.

“Keep your eye out for this coach and if you have the opportunity to be coached by her, do it!” – Jen Collins, Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association