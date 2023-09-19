Skip to content

2023 A Taste of the Valley at Heritage Park – October 20 and 21

2023 A Taste of the Valley at Heritage Park – October 20 and 21

Chilliwack – Sip, sample, and shop at ” A Taste of the Valley”.  Check out the  fabulous collection of artisans offering food, drinks and handcrafted items October 21st and 22nd at Chilliwack Heritage Park.  A Market where you can taste before you buy and find treasures made by local artisans.  Go sit in the beer garden  then check out the art on  display .    

Admission is $5 cash at the door five and under is free.  Parking is by donation.

Sip Sample and Shop at ” A Taste of the Valley”,  October 21st and 22nd in Chilliwack Heritage Park.

Facebook Information is here.

2023 A Taste of the Valley

