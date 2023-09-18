UFV Sports Sunday – Women’s Soccer Continue to Shine While Men Continue Their Tough Season

Fraser Valley/Calgary – Women’s Soccer

Kareena Sahota picked up her fourth consecutive clean sheet, and the fourth of her career, as the UFV Cascades played to a scoreless draw with the University of Calgary Dinos on Sunday afternoon.



The Cascades’ fourth straight shutout matches the program record set in 2014 and tied in 2016 for games without conceding, while Sahota’s 361 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal has set a new program record for an individual goalkeeper.

With the result both teams move to 4-1-2 on the season. The Cascades finally return to the Fraser Valley for their home opener on September 22 against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, while Calgary heads on the road to face UBC Okanagan.

Men’s Soccer

The UFV Cascades fell 5-0 in a rematch of last year’s Canada West quarterfinal to the USPORTS No. 7 ranked Mount Royal University Cougars on Sunday.

The result boosts MRU to 6-1-0, while UFV falls to 1-5-0 this season.

The Cascades return home next weekend for a pair of matches against Lethbridge and MacEwan on Friday and Sunday. Both matches can be streamed live on Canada West TV.