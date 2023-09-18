Purple Lights Nights in October – Exposing Domestic Violence

Fraser Valley – It is the annual tradition that , sadly, must happen every year to get the message across.
October will be the 12th Annual Purple Lights Nights Campaign.
Through this vital campaign, Abbotsford/Mission ‘Violence Against Women in Relationships’ (VAWIR) committee aims to:
– increase the awareness of intimate partner violence
– raise awareness about the support available to victims of intimate partner violence
– prevent intimate partner violence by raising awareness
Organizers ask that you help honour those who have lost their lives and send a strong message that “Domestic Violence has NO Place in our Community”.
Chilliwack Purple Light Nights events:
October 1st: Visit the Farmers Market in downtown Chilliwack
October 3rd: Join the annual Tree Lighting at the RCMP station.
October 7th: Visit the information table at the Chilliwack Chiefs game.
October 14th: The Annual Community BBQ will be at the Canadian Tire Parking lot.
October 27th: Visit the information table at the Longhouse.