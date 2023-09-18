Mission Raceway Park Finals – September 23 and 24

Mission – The Mission Raceway Park Finals are September 23 and 24.

Summit Racing Equipment ET Points Race #13 and final points race of the season.

ROC Race will run at the conclusion of the Summit ET Points Race #13 on Saturday (approximately 5pm). ROC Will consist of the top 8 in points prior to the start of the weekend.

The 4 ROC class winners plus the points leader in Motorcycle and 1 “Wild Card Entry will make up the 6 racers that will then run for the “King of The Track” Wally and Jacket. (Wild Card will be a random draw from all the ROC racers that did not win there respective ROC)

*King of Track Will Be Run Sunday*

Sunday is not a points race! Electronics and Non Electronics cash bash with 1st round buybacks for $40 and a Cash Bash for the Juniors.

Saturday

Vancouver Car Wraps Sportsman

Win $1000

R/U $400

Semi $150

Bubba’s Speed Shop Pro

Win $1200

R/U $400

Semi $200

RAD Torque Systems Super Pro

Win $1600

R/U $600

Semi $250

The Old Car Centre Hot Rod

Win $1000

R/U $400

Semi $150

Mountainview Harley-Davidson Motorcycle

Win $600

R/U $300

Peden Industries JR Thunder

Win $300

R/U $150

Semi $75

Peden Industries JR Lightning

Win $300

R/U $150

Semi $75

Peden Industries JR Street

Win $300

R/U $150

Semi $75

Vancouver Car Wraps Sportsman ROC

Win $1000 & Gold Card, Jacket

R/U $500

Bubba’s Speed Shop Pro ROC

Win $1000 & Gold Card, Jacket

R/U $500

RAD Torque Systems Super Pro ROC

Win $1000 & Gold Card, Jacket

R/U $500

Old Car Centre Hot Rod ROC

Win $1000 & Gold Card, Jacket

R/U $500

Peden Industries JR Thunder ROC

Win $400 & Gold Card, Jacket

R/U $200

Peden Industries JR Lightning ROC

Win $400 & Gold Card, Jacket

R/U $200

Peden Industries JR Street ROC

Win $400 & Gold Card, Jacket

R/U $200

Sunday

RAD Torque Electronics

Win $2000

R/U $800

Semi $200

National Tire Wholesale Non Electronics

Win $2500

R/U $1000

Semi $400

Peden Industries JR Thunder

Win $300

R/U $150

Semi $75

Peden Industries JR Lightning

Win $300

R/U $150

Semi $75

Peden Industries JR Street

Win $300

R/U $150

Semi $75

More info can be found here: https://missionraceway.com/events/mission-finals/