Mission Raceway Park Finals – September 23 and 24

Mission – The Mission Raceway Park Finals are September 23 and 24.
Summit Racing Equipment ET Points Race #13 and final points race of the season.
ROC Race will run at the conclusion of the Summit ET Points Race #13 on Saturday (approximately 5pm). ROC Will consist of the top 8 in points prior to the start of the weekend.
The 4 ROC class winners plus the points leader in Motorcycle and 1 “Wild Card Entry will make up the 6 racers that will then run for the “King of The Track” Wally and Jacket. (Wild Card will be a random draw from all the ROC racers that did not win there respective ROC)
*King of Track Will Be Run Sunday*
Sunday is not a points race! Electronics and Non Electronics cash bash with 1st round buybacks for $40 and a Cash Bash for the Juniors.
Saturday
Vancouver Car Wraps Sportsman
Win $1000
R/U $400
Semi $150
Bubba’s Speed Shop Pro
Win $1200
R/U $400
Semi $200
RAD Torque Systems Super Pro
Win $1600
R/U $600
Semi $250
The Old Car Centre Hot Rod
Win $1000
R/U $400
Semi $150
Mountainview Harley-Davidson Motorcycle
Win $600
R/U $300
Peden Industries JR Thunder
Win $300
R/U $150
Semi $75
Peden Industries JR Lightning
Win $300
R/U $150
Semi $75
Peden Industries JR Street
Win $300
R/U $150
Semi $75
Vancouver Car Wraps Sportsman ROC
Win $1000 & Gold Card, Jacket
R/U $500
Bubba’s Speed Shop Pro ROC
Win $1000 & Gold Card, Jacket
R/U $500
RAD Torque Systems Super Pro ROC
Win $1000 & Gold Card, Jacket
R/U $500
Old Car Centre Hot Rod ROC
Win $1000 & Gold Card, Jacket
R/U $500
Peden Industries JR Thunder ROC
Win $400 & Gold Card, Jacket
R/U $200
Peden Industries JR Lightning ROC
Win $400 & Gold Card, Jacket
R/U $200
Peden Industries JR Street ROC
Win $400 & Gold Card, Jacket
R/U $200
Sunday
RAD Torque Electronics
Win $2000
R/U $800
Semi $200
National Tire Wholesale Non Electronics
Win $2500
R/U $1000
Semi $400
Peden Industries JR Thunder
Win $300
R/U $150
Semi $75
Peden Industries JR Lightning
Win $300
R/U $150
Semi $75
Peden Industries JR Street
Win $300
R/U $150
Semi $75
More info can be found here: https://missionraceway.com/events/mission-finals/