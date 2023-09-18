City of Chilliwack – Wildlife and Waste Information Session: Thursday, September 28

Chilliwack – You’re invited to join the City of Chilliwack, WildSafeBC, and BC’s Conservation Officer Service for an information session about reducing wildlife conflicts by responsibly managing household waste and other attractants.

If you live in one of the Wildlife Areas on the map below, please join us to learn from and offer feedback to a BC Conservation Officer, and representatives from WildSafeBC and the City of Chilliwack.

Location: City Hall (8550 Young Road)

Date and time: Thursday, September 28 from 6-8 pm

Free pizza and beverages will be served. Seating is limited and will be reserved for residents in the Wildlife areas, please RVSP by Wednesday, September 27th to environment@chilliwack.com to sign up.

The hillside communities in Chilliwack are prime habitat for bears, cougars, coyotes, deer and many other wildlife. Please help keep wildlife wild and our community safe by responsibly managing your waste.

If you see a wildlife accessing curbside materials or acting aggressively toward humans or pets, please call BC Conservation Office Service RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.