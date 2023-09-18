Abbotsford Canucks Training Camp in Chilliwack – October 4 to 7

Fraser Valley – The Abbotsford Canucks announced that their 2023 Training Camp will be held in Chilliwack beginning on Wednesday, October 4 and concluding on Saturday, October 7. All four days of on-ice training camp sessions will be open to the public and will be held at Chilliwack Coliseum. The camp will also feature the team’s inaugural ‘Abbotsford Canucks Minor Hockey Festival’, which will take place on Saturday, October 7.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Abbotsford Canucks,” said Chilliwack Chiefs Vice President of Business Operations Barry Douglas. “This is another fantastic opportunity for the Chilliwack Coliseum to help showcase our community. We are especially excited for the Saturday when we can celebrate hockey in the Fraser Valley.”

The inaugural Abbotsford Canucks Minor Hockey Festival on Saturday, October 7 will include free on-site activations for fans of all ages, including inflatables, air brush tattoos, an appearance from Vancouver Canucks mascot Fin, as well as a full-team scrimmage at 12 p.m. At the conclusion of the scrimmage, fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet with current Abbotsford Canucks players along with Vancouver Canucks alumni. Following the Festival, the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs will host the Vernon Vipers at 6 p.m.

“We are excited to be holding camp in Chilliwack this October,” said Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson. “This is a great opportunity for our players to be in the community and for our organization to connect with our fanbase east of Abbotsford.”

The Abbotsford Canucks Minor Hockey Festival will provide an opportunity for boys and girls minor hockey players aged 8-12 to take part in ‘Skill & Drill’ sessions. These on-ice sessions will feature Vancouver Canucks Alumni and current Assistant Director of Player Development Chris Higgins, Abbotsford Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, and other members of the team’s coaching and development staff.

Through the support of the Canucks for Kids Foundation, the on-ice skills and drills sessions are complimentary to register for. Space for the on-ice sessions is limited and participants are encouraged to sign up HERE.