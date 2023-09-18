2023 TEDx Abbotsford – November 3 at UFV

Abbotsford – 2023 TEDx Abbotsford: A Sandbox, where creativity, collaboration, and fearless experimentation take center stage.

This year’s TEDx is November 3 at UFV, Evered Hall, Student Union Building.

From their website: In a sandbox, both in childhood play and the tech world, we learn to test ideas, make adjustments, and innovate without fear of failure. This year, we’re bringing that sandbox ethos to life through a series of carefully curated talks.

Our diverse lineup of speakers will ignite discussions around innovation and boundary-pushing, all within the safe confines of our Sandbox.

Join TEDxAbbotsford as we navigate the Sandbox together, exploring the power of iteration and fearless creativity. Let’s transform ideas and redefine possibilities at TEDxAbbotsford this year.

S﻿peakers :

Dr. Jelena Brcic , UFV, Expert in the study of teams in extreme “workplaces”

, UFV, Expert in the study of teams in extreme “workplaces” Dr. Luisa Giles , Health Sciences, UFV, Researcher in air pollution, Kinesiology

, Health Sciences, UFV, Researcher in air pollution, Kinesiology Dr. Aaron Hunter , Mastercard Chair in Digital Trust, BCIT

, Mastercard Chair in Digital Trust, BCIT Saniya Kaushal , Writer, Med student, and Founder of the ‘you are not ugly foundation’

, Writer, Med student, and Founder of the ‘you are not ugly foundation’ Dr. Gwen Point , Knowledge Keeper for the BC Assembly of First Nations

, Knowledge Keeper for the BC Assembly of First Nations Dr. J﻿ustin Perry , BCIT, Wild Fire Management

, BCIT, Wild Fire Management Mallory Rose , Indigenous entrepreneur, online marketer, startup coach

, Indigenous entrepreneur, online marketer, startup coach Les Talvio, Director and Co-Founder of Cyrus Centre