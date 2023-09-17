UFV Sports Sunday – Soccer – Women’s Team Beat Lethbridge, Men Lose in Alberta

Fraser Valley – Women’s Soccer:

Second half goals from Alanna Sydenham and Dessa Peterson , and a third consecutive clean sheet from Kareena Sahota helped boost the UFV Cascades to a 2-1 victory over the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns on Saturday.



The win moves the Cascades to 4-1-1 on the season and continues the program’s best conference start since 2015.

How it Happened:

The first scoring opportunity of the game came for the Cascades in the 18th minute, as a cross from Rylan Gray found the boot of Brooklynn Franzon , but Pronghorn goalkeeper Bridie Harding was quick off the line to smother the chance.



Sahota was called into action for the Cascades near the end of the half, making a pair of stops on Lethbridge’s Lucy Mundy in the 30th and 38th minute to keep the score level going into the break.



The goalkeepers traded saves early in the second, as Sahota made a highlight reel save on a Lisa Popp shot in the 56th, before Bridie Harding was forced to turn away a dangerous Peterson free kick in the 68th.

After controlling the bulk of the play in the second half, UFV finally found the breakthrough off the foot of Sydenham in the 75th minute. A Peterson corner kick found its way to the Cascades’ defender at the top of the box, who slotted it into the bottom left corner past a diving Harding.

At 4-1-1 the Cascades currently sit in second place in the Canada West Pacific Division. UFV will now play their final road game of the season against the University of Calgary on Sunday before embarking on a seven game home stand to close out the season — beginning with their home opener on September 22 against the University of Saskatchewan.

Men’s Soccer:

Kian Proctor scored his first career Canada West goal, but an injury depleted UFV Cascades squad fell 3-1 against the USPORTS No. 8 ranked University of Alberta Golden Bears on Saturday in Edmonton.



How it Happened:

Proctor opened the scoring for the Cascades in the 40th minute. After receiving a ball from Manpal Brar on the right wing, the rookie drove into the box before firing the ball off an Alberta defender and into the back of the net.

Just five minutes later, Cascades’ first-year goalkeeper Kody Torrance was called for a foul in the box to set up a David Chung penalty for Alberta. The Golden Bears midfielder made no mistake slotting it down the middle to level the score.



Alberta struck again as Eric Gehlert found Rilind Idrizi at the top of the box, and his first-time strike made its way into the back of the net.



Prince Amanda got the insurance marker for Alberta in the 72nd minute. A shot from Idrizi bounced to Amanda, who tucked it neatly into the bottom left corner to make it 3-1.

The Cascades fall to 1-4 so far this season, while Alberta improves to 4-0-1 in conference play.

UFV heads to Calgary tomorrow for a battle with the Mount Royal Cougars. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on Canadawest.tv.