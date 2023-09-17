Skip to content

Purple Lights Nights in October – Exposing Domestic Violence

Fraser Valley – It is the annual tradition that , sadly, must happen every year to get the message across.

October will be the 12th Annual Purple Lights Nights Campaign.​

Through this vital campaign, Abbotsford/Mission ‘Violence Against Women in Relationships’ (VAWIR) committee aims to:
– increase the awareness of intimate partner violence 
– raise awareness about the support available to victims of intimate partner violence 
– prevent intimate partner violence by raising awareness 

Organizers ask that you help honour those who have lost their lives and send a strong message that “Domestic Violence has NO Place in our Community”.

Information on Chilliwack is still to come.

