Purple Lights Nights in October – Exposing Domestic Violence

Fraser Valley – It is the annual tradition that , sadly, must happen every year to get the message across.
October will be the 12th Annual Purple Lights Nights Campaign.
Through this vital campaign, Abbotsford/Mission ‘Violence Against Women in Relationships’ (VAWIR) committee aims to:
– increase the awareness of intimate partner violence
– raise awareness about the support available to victims of intimate partner violence
– prevent intimate partner violence by raising awareness
Organizers ask that you help honour those who have lost their lives and send a strong message that “Domestic Violence has NO Place in our Community”.
Information on Chilliwack is still to come.