John Allen Returns to Harrison Council – Wins By-Election by 10 Votes

Harrison Hot Springs – John Allen has always been a lightning rod in Harrison politics. In the September 16 by-election. Allen returns to Village council with a narrow victory.

In the past Allen served three two-year terms as Mayor of Harrison from 1978 to 1983 and was elected in a by-election for third term from 2003 to 2005. He also served two terms as a Village councillor. Allen has always had concerns about the OCP or Official Community Plan and its impact on the growth of the village. Emergency evacuation has also been a hot button issue.

Allen has been very involved in his 40+ years loving in Harrison, on a number of Tourism related issues. He owns Harrison Country Club.

This by-election comes as Mayors and Councils are about to converge on Vancouver for the annual UBCM or Union of BC Municipalities September 18 to 22.

Unofficial results:

John Allen. 205

Teresa Omelus 195

Stewart Pritchard 136

Andrew Baziuk. 27

Leslie Ghezesan. 16

When FVN and chillTV did a call out for candidates to talk about their platforms, Allen was the only one to respond. That story is here.

I am running as a councillor to support our duly elected Mayor, Ed Wood, for the next three years. Ed is trying to restore democracy, open government and our civic rights . I, alone, have the necessary experience, knowledge and skills to help him succeed in this mission. The vendetta against him by the three sitting councillors is a disgrace to Harrison. and will only stop when someone stands up to the bullies. Having served many years as Mayor, councillor, and director of many organizations ( including FVRD) , I have the hands-on experience to make a difference and put Harrison back on track.

Allen will replace Councillor John Buckley, who resigned in June. He cited conflicts with Mayor Ed Wood.