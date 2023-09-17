AbbyPD Respond to McCallum Road Weapons Call – Targeted Stabbing with Two Victims in Hospital

Abbotsford – On Saturday night (September 16, 2023, at 6:49PM) AbbyPD responded to a residential complex in the 1900 block of McCallum Rd for a reported weapons call.

Arriving at the scene, members encountered two victims suffering from what appeared to be serious and life-threatening stab wounds. With the assistance of Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and BC Ambulance Service, members provided life-sustaining measures to the victims, who were transported to the hospital.

AbbyPD officers quickly contained and isolated the area and located the suspect, who was placed into police custody and transported to hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries.

AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit members are in the initial stages of the investigation, with early indicators suggesting the event to be targeted.

There is no risk to the public, and investigators are seeking any witnesses and persons with information on this event to please contact them at 604-859-5225.