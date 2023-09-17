Abbotsford Man ID’d as Victim in Burnaby Homicide

Burnaby/Fraser Valley – On Saturday evening (September 16, 2023 at 5PM), Burnaby RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 3400-block of North Road, Burnaby. First responding officers arrived on scene and found a deceased man inside a parked vehicle in an underground parkade. Shortly after, a vehicle fire was reported in the area of Greenwood Street and Bainbridge Avenue, Burnaby. Frontline officers located a black Honda Pilot engulfed in flames. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and continues to work closely in partnership with the Burnaby RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

IHIT has now identified the victim as 29-year old Gagandeep Sandhu of Abbotsford, in hopes of advancing its investigation. Initial evidence suggests this was a targeted shooting, though the motive remains unclear.

IHIT Gagandeep Sandhu Sept 2023

“IHIT is working closely with the RCMP’s forensic experts to process both scenes and to determine if they are related,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We’re asking any witnesses or anyone with dash-camera video who was in either area, to please come forward.”

IHIT is asking any witnesses or anyone traveling in the 3400-block of North Road or the area of Greenwood Street and Bainbridge Avenue, Burnaby between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, with dash cameras, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.