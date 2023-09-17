2023 Snowbird RV Show & Sale – September 21-24 at Tradex

Abbotsford – The daily seminars conducted throughout the annual Snowbird RV Show & Sale stand out as a crowd favorite. They cover a wide range of topics, including addressing common travel concerns for a smoother experience, essential maintenance considerations, and tips for RVing internationally, among other valuable insights.

These seminars have consistently garnered enthusiastic praise from attendees, establishing them as a highlight of the exhibition.

The 2023 Snowbird RV Show & Sale continues that tradition with hosting its annual event from September 21 until September 24 at the iconic Abbotsford’s TRADEX center where attendees are able to venture through 120,000 square feet of space that includes over 45 exhibitors showing off over 200 beautiful RVs for snowbirds to dream about.

One of the most highly anticipated presenters that will be featured at the 2023 show is Canadian-born Paul Beddows – a recognized expert when it comes to RVing to Mexico.

During the four-day event, attendees will have access to 120,000 square feet of space that showcases over 200 RV’s, 20+ educational seminars highlighting different aspects of the RV lifestyle, and over 50 exhibits offering information about everything from RV resorts to camping accessories.