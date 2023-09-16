Skip to content

Update on Cheam Beach Improvements

Update on Cheam Beach Improvements

Cheam First nations – An Update from Cheam First Nation on the ongoing work at Cheam Beach.

On Friday September 15, Timbro started to bring equipment down to Cheam Beach as work will commence on Monday to attend to the beach stabilization project deficiencies. This will include:
• Laying 50sq metres of additional concrete mats on the embankment to the right of the Grand Chief Hielamacha building
• Installing crush between the Rip Rap at the east boat launch
• Installing additional Rip Rap at the bottom right of the east boat launch
• Placing hydroseed on the concrete mats
This important work should be completed by September 29.

Original FVN story from May 2023 is here.

2023 Cheam First Nation
Cheam First Nation Boat Launch/Chief Andrew Victor/May 2023

