Cultus Lake Triathlon Sunday September 17

Cultus Lake – The preparation for the sixth annual Cultus Lake Triathlon started on Saturday.

The triathlon will be held on Sunday, September 17, at approximately 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, with removal of equipment to be completed on Monday, September 18.

The triathlon course consists of swimming at Main Beach, biking from Parking Lot B to Chilliwack Lake Road and returning through the Cultus Lake Park office. The final leg of the race will challenge participants to run through residential areas along Lakeshore Drive, Munroe Avenue, Park Drive and First Avenue.

Residents and guests should anticipate increased traffic and potential delays along roadways throughout the event.